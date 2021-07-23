Cancel
Michigan State

Justice Department won’t probe Michigan nursing home deaths

By Associated Press
WILX-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday it will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes. The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came nearly 11 months after the department’s Civil Rights Division during the Trump administration requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes. Most nursing homes are privately owned.

