'Gangs of London' U.K. Shoot Paused For 10 Days Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

HBO is halting production on Westworld due to COVID-19 protocols. Warner Bros.'s well-regarded show has a positive covid test appear from someone on the production team according to Deadline. They’ve been testing diligently throughout this process and this will start a two-day pause period. With the rise of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus across the United States, stories like this are beginning to appear again. American Horror Story just had to take similar measures during their 10th season. It isn’t just American productions feeling the crunch as well. Both Bridgerton and HBO’s spinoff Game of Thrones series have been hit with delays too. It will be something to monitor as the months stretch on. When the pandemic began, Hollywood slowed to a crawl for the most part. That put all sorts of trajectories on the back burner as studios strived to keep both talent and the other workers safe amidst the virus. Hopefully, this is as rough as it gets for the staff on Westworld.