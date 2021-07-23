Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Gangs of London' U.K. Shoot Paused For 10 Days Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew member tested positive during regular production testing, Variety understands. Production will pause for the appropriate isolation period — 10 days — in line with the latest U.K. government advice. As standard protocol, the production tests cast and close-contact crew twice weekly. More from Variety. Sky has a set...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangs Of London#Covid 19#Gangs Of London#Variety Sky#Pulse Films#Hbo#Covid#Bfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Gangs of London season 2 shutdown by Covid outbreak

Gangs of London, Sky Atlantic’s ultraviolent TV hit, has had its production promptly stopped by a positive Covid test on set.It is the latest of a number of shows that have had to pause filming recently because of positive tests. Other shows affected by the pandemic include Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Westworld.A crew member working on the series tested positive on Thursday afternoon (22 July) and production will now cease for 10 days with all close contacts isolating.In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Sky has said: “Gangs of London season two production...
TV SeriesHypebae

Netflix Pauses 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Production After 2 COVID-19 Cases

On July 15, Netflix had to put Bridgerton‘s Season 2 production on hold for 24 hours due to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. Shortly after resuming the show‘s shoot the next day, another COVID-19 case was confirmed, causing the streaming giant to halt production again. According to Deadline, “Netflix has paused production for an indefinite period of time.” The company and Shondaland producers are still figuring out when the cast and crew can safely return to work amid the spike in coronavirus Delta variant cases in the UK.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Chaos Reigns on U.K. Film and TV Sets as COVID-19 Cases Soar

So lamented Andrew Lloyd Webber as he revealed on Monday — the very day that all remaining lockdown restrictions were lifted across England — that he was shuttering his West End musical Cinderella after a castmember tested positive for COVID-19. The theater impresario pulled no punches in laying the blame squarely at the feet of the British government, which he said created the “impossible conditions” that forced him to indefinitely close the show on the eve of its official opening.
WorldWebMD

Vaccinated U.S., U.K. Officials Test Positive for COVID

July 19, 2021 -- Several fully vaccinated officials in the U.S. and the U.K. announced on Saturday that they have tested positive for COVID-19, which has reignited questions around quarantine procedures and public health policies. Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., to block House Republicans from...
Public Healthkasu.org

An Update On COVID-19 In The U.K.

Despite a surge in Covid cases, England has now lifted almost all of its legal restrictions on social interactions. But some people are not happy. Protesters gathered outside Parliament. Hundreds of thousands of people are having to isolate under the country’s test and trace program – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over Covid vaccine passports

Boris Johnson is facing a renewed backlash within his party over the “threat” of domestic vaccine passports, with demands for MPs to be recalled from their holidays to debate the proposal. Andrew Bridgen, one of 43 Conservative MPs to sign a declaration opposing vaccine passports, said Parliament should be recalled...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

Andrew Lloyd Webber Closes London ‘Cinderella’ Musical Due To Covid-19; Composer Blames Government For “Devastating Decision”

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced the indefinite closure of his new West End musical Cinderella a day before its official opening due to what the composer angrily called “the blunt instrument that is the Government’s isolation guidance” regarding Covid-19. In a tweet Monday morning, Webber said the musical, which began...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Netflix Matilda musical paused due to Covid outbreak

Production on Netflix’s new musical version of Matilda has been paused due to a Covid-19 outbreak on set. The break in the kids movie could last up to ten days. Deadline reported the news, saying that the first unit on Matilda is now paused thanks to some positive tests results. The outlet says that shooting on the fantasy movie is only “partially shuttered”, and the second unit is still working away. The streaming service, which is handling much of the distribution for the flick, has been rigorous with testing during the pandemic.
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Halts Production Of Westworld Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

HBO is halting production on Westworld due to COVID-19 protocols. Warner Bros.'s well-regarded show has a positive covid test appear from someone on the production team according to Deadline. They’ve been testing diligently throughout this process and this will start a two-day pause period. With the rise of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus across the United States, stories like this are beginning to appear again. American Horror Story just had to take similar measures during their 10th season. It isn’t just American productions feeling the crunch as well. Both Bridgerton and HBO’s spinoff Game of Thrones series have been hit with delays too. It will be something to monitor as the months stretch on. When the pandemic began, Hollywood slowed to a crawl for the most part. That put all sorts of trajectories on the back burner as studios strived to keep both talent and the other workers safe amidst the virus. Hopefully, this is as rough as it gets for the staff on Westworld.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK daily cases fall slightly as Sunak urges Boris Johnson to end travel rules

The UK has recorded 24,470 new Covid cases in the latest 24-hour period, a slight decrease of 26,144 cases reported yesterday, according to the latest figures.A further 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive case have also been recorded, compared to 71 deaths reported on Saturday. Rishi Sunak has told the prime minister he must ease travel restrictions to boost the economy and save thousands of families’ summer holiday plans, reports first published in The Sunday Times suggest.The chancellor has written to Boris Johnson warning him that the UK’s border rules are damaging the economy and tourism. In...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy