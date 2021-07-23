Two drivers die in separate crashes in Maryland
Two drivers died after separate crashes in Maryland — one in Prince George’s County and the other in Montgomery County. Police in Prince George’s County said a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday near White House and Largo roads in the Largo area. The driver “left the roadway,” police said, and crashed into the woods. Police said they are investigating the crash. The driver’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.www.washingtonpost.com
