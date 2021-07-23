Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Two drivers die in separate crashes in Maryland

By Dana Hedgpeth
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Two drivers died after separate crashes in Maryland — one in Prince George’s County and the other in Montgomery County. Police in Prince George’s County said a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday near White House and Largo roads in the Largo area. The driver “left the roadway,” police said, and crashed into the woods. Police said they are investigating the crash. The driver’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Largo, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Royals
News Break
White House
Related
Florence, ORkezi.com

Police identify two who died in fatal Highway 101 crash

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Police are identifying the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 101 on Wednesday. It happened at about 7:20 a.m. near Florence at milepost 196. All lanes of Highway 101 were closed south of Florence due to the wreck. Oregon State Police say early investigation indicates...
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

Caregiver charged after two kids die in crash

An 18-month-old and a 16-year-old were killed in a crash near Tyrone Square Boulevard and Norfolk Street in St. Petersburg Friday, according to police. The St. Petersburg Police Department says an 18-year-old woman has now been charged with manslaughter and child abuse.
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Driver dies after crash while being pursed by Cambridge police

A Florida man was killed early Sunday morning when he crashed the vehicle he was driving outside a Wheeling Avenue business in Cambridge while fleeing from city police officers. Chris Gortman Gonzalez, 30, of Bradenton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just before 2:30 a.m. The accident...
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

Driver dies in fiery crash in Chico on Sunday morning

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police are currently investigating a fatal collision and explosion that occurred on the 300 block of Nord Ave. Sunday morning. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD) at 7:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision and explosion at the bridge where Nord Ave. and Walnut St. meet.
Manlius, NYcnycentral.com

71-year-old passenger dies in Corvette crash in Manlius, driver hospitalized

MANLIUS N.Y. — A 71-year-old man is dead after the Corvette he was riding in crashed into a tree in the town of Manlius Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 7200 block of Richmond Road East around 2:45 PM. According to investigators, a 75-year-old man was driving his 2017 Corvette when the vehicle drove off the road and hit the tree. 71-year-old Gregory Damon died at the scene. The 75-year-old was hospitalized.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Two men die in separate Brooklyn motorcycle crashes; woman badly hurt

Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a pair of motorcycle crashes in just over a span of five deadly hours in Brooklyn this weekend. The first fatal wreck happened on the Brooklyn-bound side of the Williamsburg Bridge just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. Khayyam Jackson, 48, speeding on a Yamaha motorcycle, tried to overtake a 2008 Dodge sedan, but wound up rear-ending the ...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Dump truck driver dies after rollover crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The driver of a dump truck that crashed and rolled over today on Interstate 81 has died, Syracuse police said. Wally Hicks, 66, of Pennsylvania, was partially ejected from the vehicle when it crashed on I-81 near the Butternut Street overpass. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Sturgis man dies in two-vehicle crash

A 47-year-old Sturgis man was pronounced dead Tuesday at the scene of a crash in Florence Township. According to the St. Joseph County sheriff's department, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Lutz Road at the intersection with Dickinson Road, authorities said. There, a pickup driven by a 17-year-old Burr Oak man was stopped, as he attempted to make a turn at Dickinson. A motorcycle was behind the truck, heading in the same direction. The pickup-truck driver changed direction of the turn and the motorcycle attempted to overtake the pickup, causing the crash, authorities said.
Grants Pass, ORKDRV

Driver dies after crashing into tree and power pole north of Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reports that a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash between Grants Pass and Merlin on Sunday evening. Deputies from the Sheriff's Office responded at 7:10 p.m. to calls for a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Plumtree Lane. Staff from Rural Metro Fire and American Medial Response also responded to the scene.
Fox, OKKXII.com

10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver

FOX, Oklahoma (KXII) - A ten year old boy is dead after a drunk driving accident just outside of Fox in Carter County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N Airport Road when he drove off the roadway, causing the truck to flip over.
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

Driver dies, passenger transported following rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision Wednesday, after a 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck veered off Highway 14 and rolled down an embankment. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Lancaster, was unrestrained, according to the CHP report, and died after injuries he sustained when he was thrown...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Driver Crashes Into Colorado State Trooper’s Vehicle On C-470

(CBS4) – A driver crashed into the patrol car of a Colorado State trooper on Monday morning on C-470. It happened near the Lucent Boulevard exit in Highlands Ranch. (credit: CBS) Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said the 34-year-old driver was female and was hurt, but it’s not clear how badly. (credit: CBS) The trooper in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt. (credit: CBS) Both cars were badly damaged.
Virginia StateWSLS

Tractor-trailer driver dies in I-81 crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 on Saturday in Wythe County. At 2:42 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash, just south of Exit 77 onto E Lee Highway and Chapman Road. A tractor-trailer going northbound was in the middle...
Illinois StateNews-Democrat

Madison County motorcyclist dies in crash with teenage driver

A 55-year-old motorcyclist died Monday morning when he was struck by an oncoming car trying to pass another vehicle in Madison County, according to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police. Matthew S. Foster of Hartford died in the head-on collision, according to a news release. The teenager driving...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Two die in Columbia Road crash in Orangeburg County

Two people died on Sunday night after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 8 p.m. on Columbia Road near Widgeon Road. A 2014 Ford sedan was traveling north on Columbia Road when it...
Marcy, NYWKTV

Drivers injured following two-car crash on Cavanaugh Road in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Two women were sent to the hospital following a crash in Marcy Monday morning. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 21-year-old Serena Scholefield, of Utica, was driving a 2020 BMW north on Cavanaugh Road when 29-year-old Ashley Lee, of Utica, driving a 2016 Honda Civic, turned onto the roadway at an intersection coming from the east. Scholefield tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but ultimately hit Lee’s car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy