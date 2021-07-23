Two drivers die in separate crashes in Maryland

A 47-year-old Sturgis man was pronounced dead Tuesday at the scene of a crash in Florence Township. According to the St. Joseph County sheriff's department, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Lutz Road at the intersection with Dickinson Road, authorities said. There, a pickup driven by a 17-year-old Burr Oak man was stopped, as he attempted to make a turn at Dickinson. A motorcycle was behind the truck, heading in the same direction. The pickup-truck driver changed direction of the turn and the motorcycle attempted to overtake the pickup, causing the crash, authorities said.