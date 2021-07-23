Cancel
Man of Steel writer says Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight movies to be part of an extended universe

By Molly Edwards
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer has said that Warner Bros. wanted Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to be part of an expanded universe. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the Superman solo being part of the Nolan-verse was discussed, Goyer, who also wrote on Nolan’s trilogy, said: "Not amongst us when I was doing Man of Steel, or among Nolan and myself. Chris always wanted to keep the Dark Knight films as a separate entity and [the studio] kept wanting, understandably, to pull him into a whole DC expanded universe. Chris obviously was a producer on Man of Steel, and it's tempting to think they were linked, but they really weren't. I mean, I'm sure one could retroactively do it."

www.gamesradar.com

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

From ‘Old’ to ‘The Green Knight,’ the Summer’s Most Daring Movies Tackle Our Universal Fear of Death

There’s a moment in “Old” that transcends every prominent and defensible critique. Long after the small ensemble of vacationers come to terms with their entrapment, that some unseen force has trapped them on a beach and caused them to age around one year every 30 minutes, an estranged young couple grow old. Hours earlier, they were on the verge of divorce; now, they have been turned elderly and forgotten what they were fighting about in the first place. They have the vaguest impression of shared anger in their distant past, which has receded enough to feel irrelevant to their present condition. Their bodies have grown weak and they can feel the life seeping out of their veins. And they smile, recognizing the fragility of their time together as the night settles in.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Wildest Warner Bros References In The Movie

Now you’ve seen what Disney can do when it translates its beloved animated characters to live-action with blockbusters such as Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, but when Warner Bros went for it to bring back the Looney Tunes for Space Jam: A New Legacy, wow did they pull all the stops. The sequel to 1997’s Space Jam is packed with references from the studio’s vast library of franchises including Harry Potter, DC comics and Game of Thrones.
MoviesFOX 28 Spokane

David S. Goyer pushed Warner Bros to ditch The Sandman movie

David S. Goyer convinced Warner Bros. to scrap plans for a ‘Sandman’ movie. The 54-year-old screenwriter – who his serving as a writer and executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work – told the studio that a feature film was too limiting and not the right medium to tell the story.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Man Of Steel Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Ever since Iron Man exploded onto the scene in the summer of 2008, we’ve seen countless studios attempt to replicate the Marvel recipe for success, but the overwhelming majority of them are missing one key ingredient. Numerous efforts at launching a shared universe have opted to deliver a first installment that’s all setup and no payoff, crossing their fingers in the hopes that audiences will want to see more without actually giving them a reason to invest in the mythology.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Releases New Dune Character Posters

Denis Villeneuve was able to secure a cast of A-list performers for his highly-anticipated Dune remake. And with the film finally hitting theaters in October, Warner Bros. is starting to ramp up its marketing campaign with a new series of posters that spotlight their individual characters. You can check them all out in the gallery below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Man Of Steel Writer Says A Sequel Could Still Happen

For reasons that have never been explained, Warner Bros. haven’t shown much of a vested interest in giving Man of Steel a sequel, even though it launched the entire DCEU. Henry Cavill has been under contract to play Superman for over ten years, and in that time he’s made a grand total of three appearances in the franchise, four if you include both versions of Justice League as separate movies.
Moviesbluzz.org

Man Of Steel Writer David S. Goyer Reveals The Worst Note He Got From A Studio

For superhero movie connoisseurs, the name David S. Goyer holds a considerable amount of weight. The screenwriter and director played a major role in bringing cape-centric cinema back into the mainstream, beginning with penning the script for the 1998 big-screen adaptation of Marvel's "Blade." Starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, the film was a big success, grossing more than $130 million at the international box office, per Box Office Mojo, and laying the groundwork for similar projects in the future.
MoviesComicBook

Man of Steel Writer Reveals Baffling Studio Note He Received for Script

Clueless studio notes are a common thing that movie fans hear filmmakers complain about, think the classic Superman story that Kevin Smith tells about a script he wrote where he was told he shouldn't show the hero flying around or saving people. Though that was one example, Man of Steel screenwriter David Goyer has revealed one of the worst notes he ever got while working in Hollywood and it was his time with Superman that he chose to share. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Goyer said that one clueless person in the room had a gripe with a scene originally designed for the movie, and their complaint...didn't hold much water.
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. Made James Gunn’s Exact Pitch for The Suicide Squad: “It’s Exactly His Movie”

The Suicide Squad is from the "horribly beautiful mind" of writer-director James Gunn — and producer Peter Safran says Gunn's "unfiltered vision" on-screen answers "what it's like to be inside the head" of the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker. According to Safran, the producer behind Aquaman and Shazam!, nothing ever changed from Gunn's "completely bonkers bananas crazy" pitch to Warner Bros. after Marvel parent company Disney fired Gunn as director of Guardians Vol. 3. For his first film in the DC Extended Universe, out August 6, Gunn envisioned a gritty and gory 1960s war caper film with a 150-foot tall alien starfish as the big bad targeted by a new Task Force X.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Man of Steel’ Writer Thinks Henry Cavill Will Return As Superman

Henry Cavill’s potential return to the DCEU has been a contentious one at least from the point of view of Warner Brothers. After Justice League debuted in 2017 to scathing reviews and box office returns, the studio sidelined the character, leading many to believe that Cavill was moving on from the role. Since then, Cavill hasn’t returned as the Man of Steel apart from his appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which debuted earlier this year. Warner Bros. has already moved on, with the studio working on a new Superman project from J. J. Abrams. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan is working on his own take on the iconic DC Comics character. However, Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer believes that Warner Bros. isn’t done with Henry Cavill just yet.

