Man of Steel writer says Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight movies to be part of an extended universe

There’s a moment in “Old” that transcends every prominent and defensible critique. Long after the small ensemble of vacationers come to terms with their entrapment, that some unseen force has trapped them on a beach and caused them to age around one year every 30 minutes, an estranged young couple grow old. Hours earlier, they were on the verge of divorce; now, they have been turned elderly and forgotten what they were fighting about in the first place. They have the vaguest impression of shared anger in their distant past, which has receded enough to feel irrelevant to their present condition. Their bodies have grown weak and they can feel the life seeping out of their veins. And they smile, recognizing the fragility of their time together as the night settles in.