Man of Steel writer says Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight movies to be part of an extended universe
Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer has said that Warner Bros. wanted Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to be part of an expanded universe. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the Superman solo being part of the Nolan-verse was discussed, Goyer, who also wrote on Nolan’s trilogy, said: "Not amongst us when I was doing Man of Steel, or among Nolan and myself. Chris always wanted to keep the Dark Knight films as a separate entity and [the studio] kept wanting, understandably, to pull him into a whole DC expanded universe. Chris obviously was a producer on Man of Steel, and it's tempting to think they were linked, but they really weren't. I mean, I'm sure one could retroactively do it."www.gamesradar.com
