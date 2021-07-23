Cancel
I'd rather get this RTX 3060 Alienware pre-built deal than wait to build a new rig

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale has continued to provide some great offers on high-end Alienware and Dell gaming hardware equipped with the fabled RTX 3060 GPUs. You can take a look at the full range here, but a particular standout would be the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, complete with one of the best CPUs for gaming that you can buy this year. What's more, especially with over $100 off the asking price, it's not a bad buy when you consider the average going rate of the RTX 3060 Ti on its own, and that's if you can find one.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

