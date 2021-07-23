Cancel
Dallas, TX

Minor league update for 7/23/21

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 10 days ago
Florencio Serrano started for the Wood Ducks and gave up two runs in 2.2 IP, striking out four and walking two. Teodoro Ortega gave up five runs in 1.1 IP. Jayce Easley had two hits, a walk, and two stolen bases. Dustin Harris was 1 for 2 before being lifted. Angel Aponte homered and stole a base. Thomas Saggese had a walk, a double, and a stolen base.

