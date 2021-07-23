Minor league update for 7/23/21

Instead of a doubleheader, Reno played a nine inning game on Monday, and the doubleheader will instead be played Tuesday July 27th. Humberto Mejia went six innings, and allowed two runs on eighth hits and no walks, while striking out eight. It wouldn’t be a AAA West game if Mejia didn’t allow a home run, so as expected, Mejia allowed a solo home run in the top of the third. Ty Tice, who was recently claimed off waivers, relieved Mejia. Tice went just a third of an inning, with fours runs allowed on two hits and two walks. Chester Pimentel inherited the bases load with no one out, and allowed all three runs to score. Pimentel went 2⁄3 of an inning while allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out a pair. All three of the hits Pimentel allowed were home runs. Ryan Weiss pitched an inning with one run allowed on a hit and a walk, while striking out one. Jordan Weems pitched a scoreless ninth inning, with a hit allowed along with a pair of strikeouts.