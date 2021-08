Publicly traded companies can issue stock warrants and stock options to attract investors and raise capital. A warrant gives an investor the right to buy a stock at a set price by a specific date. A stock option conveys the right to buy or sell a stock at a certain price by a predetermined date. Though they sound similar, they work differently and serve different purposes. Knowing how to compare warrants and options can help when deciding which one to invest in. Investing in derivatives can be tricky, which is why it’s wise to work with a financial advisor on such trades.