Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbridge, VA

Homeowner shoots and kills armed man in Woodbridge

By Dana Hedgpeth
Washington Post
 10 days ago

A homeowner in Woodbridge shot and killed an armed man as he came toward the front door of her home, according to authorities. Prince William County police said the incident unfolded at 12:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive just off the Prince William Parkway. The homeowner, a 44-year-old woman, said she was leaving her home when she saw a stranger, who was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, coming toward her from the side of her house.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Triangle, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Armed Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
MusicNBC News

Lollapalooza music festival cancels DaBaby performance after homophobic remarks

The Lollapalooza music festival cancelled DaBaby's Sunday night performance in response to the rapper's recent homophobic remarks. Organizers of the Chicago event said in a statement on Sunday morning that the rapper's remarks were contrary to the spirit of Lollapalooza and that he had been removed from the lineup of the music festival's final night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy