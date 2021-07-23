Homeowner shoots and kills armed man in Woodbridge

A homeowner in Woodbridge shot and killed an armed man as he came toward the front door of her home, according to authorities. Prince William County police said the incident unfolded at 12:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive just off the Prince William Parkway. The homeowner, a 44-year-old woman, said she was leaving her home when she saw a stranger, who was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, coming toward her from the side of her house.