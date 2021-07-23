Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best premium Chromebook gets better

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.