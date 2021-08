Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and BMW's M division have been in a long-running horsepower and performance battle for years. Whenever one of these three reveals something new, the other two respond in kind. This tradition will definitely continue once full-scale electrification takes effect and we can't wait to see the instant torque madness all three will offer. In the meantime, the Porsche Panamera remains the automaker's only gas-powered fastback sedan and our sources tell us an even more powerful variant is in the works. Yes, that means it'll be slotted above the 620-horsepower Turbo S and, possibly, the 690-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid.