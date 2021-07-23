Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AMC CEO Is Buying the Dip, But It's Not What You Think

By Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 10 days ago
  • Retail shareholders would love to hear news of insiders buying AMC stock.
  • AMC CEO Adam Aron announced purchasing another asset that experienced a price drop.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been experiencing a major sell-off in the last month. Indeed, AMC stock is down by over 30% during that time. The stock is the subject of attention among traders who gather together on Reddit and other social media sites.

The decrease in AMC's stock price has the trader group encouraging each other to buy the dip. AMC's CEO Adam Aron is buying the dip in one regard, although perhaps not in the way that AMC's fanboys would like him to. Aron announced AMC would be acquiring two Los Angeles theaters that were closed by the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffN9o_0b5dK1Md00
Image source: Getty Images.

Buying theaters on the cheap

The deal for The Grove and The Americana at Brand theaters would have AMC reopen both to moviegoers in August. The locations have been closed for more than a year since the pandemic onset. However, in 2018 each was in the top five in terms of highest-grossing movie theaters in Los Angeles. The city itself is one of the top two cities for moviegoers, along with New York.

Here's what CEO Adam Aron had to say on the matter in a press release:

The Grove and The Americana at Brand theatres are among the most successful theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, and we look forward to delivering the high-quality experience for guests visiting these theatres that AMC is known for in the Los Angeles area and nationally. AMC is proud to be expanding in the movie-making capital of the world. And we are eager to get started as soon as possible, showcasing for our guests at these two theatres the exciting lineup of movies scheduled throughout the rest of 2021.

Acquiring competing movie theaters on the cheap could be one strategy that pulls AMC out of the financial troubles caused by the pandemic. Still, the company's balance sheet is not that strong. With $813 million in cash, $5.4 billion in debt, and operations that are just now starting to recover, it could be challenging for acquisitions as a growth strategy.

AMC shareholders can take some blame for handcuffing the company. Management proposed a vote among shareholders to authorize a sale of 25 million shares of AMC stock. The issuance had the potential, depending on investor appetite, to raise over a billion dollars in cash. That would have empowered management to buy more beleaguered theaters opportunistically or pay down its massive debt load. AMC shareholders balked at the idea. The new share sale could increase the supply of AMC stock and potentially lower its stock price.

What this could mean for investors

Although the move to buy the two theaters may be positive, it is only a small step forward. AMC is still facing a monumental turnaround task. The company lost money in two out of three years before the pandemic. Now, AMC has increased borrowing, which is making interest expenses an even greater burden. And it is still nowhere near bringing attendance to the levels before the outbreak.

The company is still overvalued compared to its financial condition. Add to that the challenges of operating a movie theater chain during a pandemic, and it's not a combination investors want to put money toward.

Comments / 2

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
116K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Americana#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Even AMC's CEO is admitting that some bullish conspiracy theories have no proof. Eventbrite reports this week. The quarter should be strong, but its guidance could be problematic. Trading volume is starting to thin out for GameStop, but it's still not trading relative to its fundamentals. In last week's article...
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney Is the Biggest Reason You Shouldn't Buy AMC Stock

AMC is dependent on blockbusters to make money, and no company makes bigger ones than Disney. The launch of Disney+ and a direct-to-streaming model for big movies could cut AMC and other theater chains out of even the biggest debuts. The pandemic has devastated movie theaters' box office receipts, with...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Instead of AMC, Buy This Reopening Stock

AMC has survived the pandemic, but the long-term outlook for the industry is questionable. Anheuser-Busch is a very profitable market leader on a pandemic-related upward trajectory. When comparing financials, it's pretty clear which company is the safer long-term investment. The U.S. population is roughly 56% vaccinated against COVID-19, which is...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

Why You Should Buy AMC Stocks

AMC was taking off after its surge a few months ago, and now is the time for the short squeeze to take place. The company announced its plans to open two theaters in California, and the stock surged 24% today. It recovered from the $31 lows and sits pretty at about $42 currently.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Smokes Shorts Again: What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holding Inc (NYSE:AMC) shot up 24.47% Tuesday amid returned interest in reopening stocks. The company also announced on Monday evening it had made a deal to reopen the Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles area in August under the AMC Brand. The two theatres were formerly leased by Pacific Theatres and are two of the highest-grossing theatres in Los Angeles.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC CEO Adam Aron named chairman of the cinema operator's board

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Wednesday its board has named Chief Executive Adam Aron as chairman of the board. The board of the world's biggest cinema operator named Ambassador Philip Lader at its lead director. Aron has been CEO and president of AMC since 2016, overseeing the company through the difficult pandemic year. Lader has been an independent director since July of 2019, after serving as U.S. ambassador in London and was administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration during the presidency of Bill Clinton. As expected, Lin Zhang and Mao Jun have resigned from the board. The pair are senior executives at China's Wanda Group, which recently sold most of the shares n AMC that it held between 2012 and 2020. AMC shares were down 2.9% premarket, but have gained 341% in the past three months, after the stock became one of the meme stocks, beloved by a group of traders that gather on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A social media giant that continues to attract users to join its platform. A platform that nurtures entrepreneurs and allows them to build and grow their e-commerce businesses. An e-commerce platform with a rich and diverse range of unique and handcrafted items. When it comes to picking stocks to hold...
StocksInvestorPlace

QuantumScape Is a Contrarian Investor’s Dream Buy on the Next Big Dip

The last time I wrote about Quantum Scape (NYSE:QS) stock was in early May. The reality is that QS stock hasn’t traded below $20 consistently since November 2020. If it falls below $20, who knows where it will end up. If you’re a believer in QuantumScape’s technology, this is where...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

These growth stocks have fallen from previous highs in recent months for several reasons. The long-term prospects for each stock remain strong, presenting an opportunity for investors to buy now at a discount. Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things You Missed in Amazon's Earnings Report

Amazon is still in the middle of a massive ramp up in capacity. The labor shortage could impact profitability. The international business is now solidly profitable. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled Friday after the company missed revenue estimates and surprised the market by calling for much slower revenue growth in the third quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $500 Right Now

One top entertainment stock if off to a fast start in streaming. Another is in a sweet position to capture the massive shift of advertising spending flowing over to digital entertainment platforms. It can be overwhelming to find the right investments in the stock market. There are thousands of companies...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Square Earnings Came Earlier Than Expected -- Here Are My Thoughts

Square (NYSE:SQ) reported strong year-over-year (YOY) gross profit growth. Unfortunately, investors are more concerned about the recent proposed acquisition of Afterpay (OTC:AFTP.F). In today's video I look at fundamentals and recent earnings for Square, and below I share a few highlights from the video. On Sunday, August 1, Square reported...

Comments / 2

Community Policy