Kalona, IA

Kalona Woman Arrested for Falsely Reporting for SNAP Benefits

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

A Kalona woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making false claims to the Iowa Department of Human Services. An affidavit claims that during the period of November 2014 to November 2019, 51-year-old Cari Ann Break unlawfully and intentionally reported to DHS a false number of household members in order to obtain more public assistance in the form of SNAP benefits. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Break at 7:40 p.m. on a charge of first-degree fraudulent practices, a class C felony. Break was transported to the Washington County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

