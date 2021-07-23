Highland Shooting Sports Team to Host Open Trap Shoot Event

The Highland Shooting Sports team is set to show off their new trap house. This Sunday the team will be hosting an open trap shoot event with members of the Riverside VFW and the community to showcase their new trap house, trap thrower, wireless trap release system, shooting platforms and new sidewalks. Renovations were made possible with help from the VFW, Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Foundations Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited and local fundraising efforts. The event will begin at noon at the Riverside VFW Post 6414.