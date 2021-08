Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Serie A giants, but now there are rumors swirling that say different. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Juve is considering a swap deal with PSG for 28-year-old Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his current contract, was apparently unhappy with Juventus finishing in fourth place last term and was keen on a move away from Turin in search of more trophies.