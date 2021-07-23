Improv Addison presents Felipe Esparza

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor, best known for his raw, real-life comedy that audiences everywhere can relate to. Known for his wild hair and his often-imitated phrase, “what’s up, fool?,” people are always surprised to find out that Felipe is also the same person referred to and imitated in several infamous onstage stories by fellow comedian, Gabriel Iglesias.