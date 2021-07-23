Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Me and Jezebel
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. On May 28, 1985, star-struck Elizabeth Fuller's dream came true when the legendary Bette Davis came to dinner at her Connecticut home. Four weeks later, as the hotel strike in New York dragged on, she was still there. This is an intimate, funny, and true story of a Hollywood legend coming face-to-face with her most ardent fan.dallas.culturemap.com
Comments / 0