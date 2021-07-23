The Whiskey Spot presents Whiskey Tasting & BBQ
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Whiskey Spot will present an exclusive whiskey tasting and BBQ event. Guests will enjoy welcome whiskey forward craft cocktails followed by a walk through a whiskey tasting. The Whiskey Spot works hard to curate a premium list of whiskeys from around the world, including hard-to-find, small batch and limited edition craft whiskeys that cannot be found in local stores. The event aims to connect people with new brands, and have them experience eclectic varieties.dallas.culturemap.com
Comments / 0