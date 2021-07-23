The Whiskey Spot presents Whiskey Tasting & BBQ

Eighteenth century whiskey has always been a subject of interest for me. The concept behind this whiskey is that when the settlers came to Kentucky, they made their whiskey out of corn because corn is what grew well in Kentucky. What Jade Peterson and his team have done at Kentucky Artisan Distillery is to make some 100% corn Bourbon and aged it for four years. To this, they have married in some barrels of high corn content Bourbon from Indiana. The resulting whiskey was then bottled at 80 proof.