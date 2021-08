Ninety-nine years since the 50 countries constituting the League of Nations decided to reconstitute the Jewish national home in Palestine—defining that territory as all the land west of the Jordan River (although the local Arabs saw themselves at the time as Southern Syrians), recognizing the Jewish people’s historic connection to the country and encouraging “close settlement by Jews on the land, including State lands and waste lands”—Israel, the Jewish state as recommended by the United Nations in 1947, is under attack by “proud Jews.” That’s what Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, defined themselves as in their July 29 op-ed in The New York Times.