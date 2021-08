Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP (EY), one of its partners, and two of its former partners with improper professional conduct for violating auditor independence rules in connection with EY's pursuit to serve as the independent auditor for a public company with nearly $5 billion in revenue (issuer). Separately, the Commission brought charges against the Issuer's then-Chief Accounting Officer for his role in the misconduct.All respondents have agreed to settle the charges and will collectively pay more than $10 million in monetary relief.