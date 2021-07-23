Cancel
Sports

Swimming safety: What to do if you see someone struggling in open water

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spate of drownings during the recent heatwave has highlighted the risks of open water swimming and the importance of taking precautions in lakes, rivers and the sea. The Royal Life Saving Society UK says it is aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water between July 17 and July 20. The latest tragic incident came on July 22, when a teenager died in the River Dee in Chester.

#Open Water Swimming#Water Safety#Beaches#Coastguard
