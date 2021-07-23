Swimming safety: What to do if you see someone struggling in open water

After weeks of rain, unpredictable weather, and even flooding in parts of the country, July is finally bringing some much-needed sunshine. For dog owners especially, who may be travelling with their pets in the heat, proper care is essential, with the RSPCA noting that the majority of calls it receives in the summer months are about dogs left in hot, stationary cars.If you come across a dog that’s been left alone in a car on a hot day, most animal organisations recommend taking action if you suspect that its health could be in danger.According to the RSPCA, when it’s 71.6F...