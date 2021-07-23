Latanowich trial to begin Aug. 2; lawyers make final preparations

BARNSTABLE — The trial for the man accused of killing a Yarmouth police sergeant in 2018 will begin Aug. 2 in Barnstable Superior Court. Thomas Latanowich, who faces eight different charges, including murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mistreating or interfering with a police dog in the shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, will go before a panel of 16 jurors, when the trial begins.