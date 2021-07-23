Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yarmouth, MA

Latanowich trial to begin Aug. 2; lawyers make final preparations

capecodtimes.com
 10 days ago

BARNSTABLE — The trial for the man accused of killing a Yarmouth police sergeant in 2018 will begin Aug. 2 in Barnstable Superior Court. Thomas Latanowich, who faces eight different charges, including murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mistreating or interfering with a police dog in the shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, will go before a panel of 16 jurors, when the trial begins.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Barnstable, MA
Government
Yarmouth, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Lawyers#Firearms#Barnstable Superior Court#Gannon Geary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy