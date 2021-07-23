Team GB’s Keira Walsh: ‘I work a lot with psychologists and that helps me’
After the World Cup in 2019, Manchester City’s Keira Walsh was hit so hard by the criticism she faced that she thought about stepping away from football. In France Walsh did not look like the player who had become so integral to City’s midfield and defensive strategy until the semi-final against USA, where she played her best game of the tournament, with England’s underdog status perhaps lifting the pressure.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0