Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Team GB’s Keira Walsh: ‘I work a lot with psychologists and that helps me’

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the World Cup in 2019, Manchester City’s Keira Walsh was hit so hard by the criticism she faced that she thought about stepping away from football. In France Walsh did not look like the player who had become so integral to City’s midfield and defensive strategy until the semi-final against USA, where she played her best game of the tournament, with England’s underdog status perhaps lifting the pressure.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Hege Riise
Person
Caroline Weir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Team Gb#Paralympic Games#Uk#Team Gb#Arsenal#Nwsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
Chile
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
FitnessPosted by
The Associated Press

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It didn’t last long, but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts on Monday night, ruling her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division. Hubbard made a heart...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy