Astronomy

Tonight’s Full Moon in Aquarius Promises Lots Of Emotional Chaos

By Gala Mukomolova
Refinery29
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you feel it coming in the air tonight? A full moon with big star energy, steadied by the fixed power of Aquarius, a mirror of big heart energy pouring from the Sun in Leo. It would be enough to simply wait for it as the sky dims, to moonbathe like a night bloom. If you wanted, you could close your eyes against the moon, holding her image in your mind’s eye, both foreign and familiar at once. You could hold the moon between your eyes and trace her rays as they spread through you, branching like rivers do, flowing past your calves and toward the ground to disperse into the dirt. Radiating under Aquarian stars, graced by the proximity of both Pluto and Saturn, this is a full moon about light and about darkness, about being perceived and refusing to be.

Full Moon, Aquarius
