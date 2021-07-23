Fire at Jay-Z and Beyonce mansion being investigated as arson

Beyonce and Jay-Z ’s New Orleans home has reportedly been the victim of an arson attack.

A fire erupted in the early evening of Wednesday (22 July), when nobody was home at the property.

The New Orleans Police Department have received reports that a person was spotted acting suspiciously near the home shortly before the fire started.

The inferno is alleged to have started in the kitchen where books were found stuffed in an oven.

It is also reported that a petrol can was uncovered in the house.

The fire raged for two hours before the fire department managed to put it out.

A spokesperson for the fire department told the New York Post : “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.”

At this time, it is not confirmed how much damage has been done to the property.

Jay-Z and Beyonce purchased the house in 2015.