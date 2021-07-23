Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 08:25:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER TANANA VALLEY AND THE FORTYMILE COUNTRY * AFFECTED AREA...Fortymile Uplands. * TIMING...Today from 1 to 11 PM. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...East 5 to 10 mph, except becoming south 5 to 10 mph south of Eagle in the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...71 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts. Some of the thunderstorms will have frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

alerts.weather.gov

