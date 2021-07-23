Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Iron FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR ENOCH AND CEDAR CITY FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 419 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Enoch, Summit and Cedar City. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Enoch and Cedar City. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cedar City, Enoch and Summit. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 58 and 69. Utah Route 56 near mile marker 61. Local emergency management reports many homes underwater and water rescues are being performed. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC