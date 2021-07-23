Hillsdale College's 1776 curriculum focuses on 'evidence,' says assistant provost

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s president has selected an interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs that will serve for this school year. Lara Luetkehans, the current dean of IUP’s college of Education and Communications will take over for retiring Provost Timothy Moerland, who leaves the university on August 20th. IUP President Michael Driscoll called Luetkehans an experienced member of the university community and “a key partner in the ongoing commitment to student success, while moving her department forward to become more student-centered. Driscoll also said that she will not be a “placeholder” but will take on some critical tasks, including continuing the work of Strategic Planning of IUP NextGen and engaging the university community to come together after a year where the university had to deal with Covid-19.