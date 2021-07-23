Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Old ending and twist explained

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan is no stranger to twist endings or big plot reveals, which can be a wee bit mind-boggling at first glance. The Split director’s new thriller movie, Old, has another one of his convoluted reveals, a couple of conspiracies, and some scientific explanations that, let’s be honest, can be a lot to take in. We understand the frustration of leaving a cinema with questions, so to avoid any confusion after you see the blockbuster, we decided to explain Old’s ending for your movie-going convenience. You’re welcome.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Split#The Digital Fix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
United Nations
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
Video GamesArs Technica

Review: Old is a mostly solid film undermined by jarring twist ending

Director M. Night Shyamalan has a well-known fondness for his signature surprise twist endings. When those twists work organically, we get classics like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable. When they don't—well, if you're lucky, you get something like his new film, Old, in which everything that comes before is sufficiently compelling that you can almost shake off a jarring final twist that feels so forced, it's almost like it belongs in an entirely different movie.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace ending explained

When Star Wars returned to the big screen in 1999 after a 16-year absence, it answered many questions and raised even more. But what did the events of The Phantom Menace mean for the story of the saga as a whole?. Episode I was the fourth released film in the...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ending explained

The saga is complete! After close to three decades of non-linear episodic entries, George Lucas had finally brought the epic Star Wars saga full circle with Revenge of the Sith and answered all our questions… Well, maybe not quite. As you can see, our comprehension of the Star Wars universe...
MoviesComicBook

Old: Does M. Night Shyamalan's New Film Have a Twist Ending?

Early in his career, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan delivered audiences multiple consecutive experiences that featured unexpected reveals in their final moments, leading him to earn a reputation that all of his narratives would feature such shocking twists and turns. The drawback to this structure is that audiences would head into any of his projects expecting the unexpected, resulting in some confusion or frustrations when a project would conclude without a game-changing reveal. For those wondering about whether his latest him, Old, has any surprising revelations, we're here to break down how the narrative, including the ending, unfolds in the creepy concept.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why Old Ends Differently From Its Source Material Sandcastle

Warning: Spoilers for Old and the graphic novel Sandcastle are in play here. If you’re looking to avoid details from either, you’ve been warned. It’s not often that M. Night Shyamalan adapts the work of another author to the screen. The writer/director’s latest film Old is one of those rare adaptations, as the film gets its concept from Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy’s graphic novel Sandcastle. Of course, in the leap from the page to the screen, there’s bound to be changes in the name of making the story more cinematic. And in the case of Old, the ending differs from the source in one gigantic way: it gives a concrete answer to why the Capa family, and the rest of the beachgoers, were on the beach in the first place.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones: M. Night Shyamalan Reflects on Pitching His Sequel Idea to Steven Spielberg

Work has already begun on the next entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, but there's a compelling what-if scenario regarding the last entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the CrystalSkull. That film ended up being rather lukewarmly received, which can't help but make you think about what it could have been under M. Night Shyamalan, who at one point met with Steven Spielberg about the film and had a full pitch for the project. Shyamalan talked about the meeting and the process with Collider and revealed he still has the pitch he made in his green notebook.
MoviesA.V. Club

M. Night Shyamalan terrified Universal with Split's twist ending

Master of creeps (sweeps and bleeps), M. Night Shyamalan has been scaring audiences for more than two decades with high-concept stories about beaches that make you old. But it was the ending of Split that got some of the loudest screams of his career. Not when it played for general audiences, though. It was when the director shared the shocking ending of the film with Universal. So, if you still haven’t seen Split (which you should because it’s very good) but still want to read this article, please be aware that we’re going to spoil the ending. Though, it’s also very likely that you won’t care at all. So, um, reader, beware.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Feels Like Ishq: Ishq Mastana Ending, Explained

‘Feels Like Ishq’ (“Ishq” translates to love) is an Indian anthology series on Netflix that brings together 6 standalone stories of modern-day love. Episode 6, titled ‘Ishq Mastana,’ follows the recently broken-up Kabir who finds himself an unwilling participant in a protest. His “date” with Mehr doesn’t quite go as planned, but the day ends with the two getting to know each other more intimately than expected. Another meet-cute happy ending ties the story neatly together, but the journey to it is as bumpy as the roads our protagonists find themselves stranded on. Let’s dig into ‘Feels Like Ishq’ episode 6 and see if we can pick up some of its more subtle aspects. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MoviesPosted by
NBC News

'Old,' M. Night Shyamalan and Hollywood's horror of aging women

Wanna see something really scary? According to Hollywood, it’s a woman getting old. That’s one of the unspoken themes of M. Night Shyamalan’s new summer thriller, whose ads feature a pair of female legs relaxing on the seashore. One leg is young and shapely; the other withered and skeletal. The title succinctly names the horror unfolding: “Old.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy