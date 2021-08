The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimate on July 29, posting an increase of 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021, slightly above its revised first quarter estimate of 6.3%. Though the number fell short of forecasts at 8.4%, the rate continued to surpass pre-pandemic levels and was the second-largest increase since 2003, propelled by an uptick in consumer spending as the economy reopens.