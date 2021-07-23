Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Hosts JROTC Students From CAHS in Washington, D.C.

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Stacey Plaskett released the following statement regarding her recent visit with JROTC students from the Charlotte Amalie High School:. “I was especially pleased to meet four bright, young Virgin Islanders from the Charlotte Amalie High School this past week. The four students are in Washington, D.C. to compete in the College Option Foundation’s JROTC Leadership Academic Bowl and made it to the top 40 chosen out of 1400 groups. What an accomplishment! I am tremendously proud of how hard this group of students have worked to make it thus far. They have my full support as they compete this Saturday, June 24.

stjohnsource.com

