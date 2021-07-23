Residents Speak Out at Bryan’s First STJ Town Hall Meeting

This is part six of an ongoing series on the recreational boating industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Earlier stories in this series can be seen at the links below. In a remote part of St. John, a quiet bay has become the center of conflict between those who want to see it preserved as a marine sanctuary and those who wish to have it developed and managed for the recreational boating industry. As the recreational boating industry continues to grow, the situation in Round Bay is a microcosm of issues that face the entire territory.

