Residents Speak Out at Bryan’s First STJ Town Hall Meeting

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that pursuant to Virgin Islands Rules and Regulations, Title 12, Chapter 21, Section 904-9, an application for Federal Consistency Determination, CZT-05-21(FC), has been submitted by the National Park Service. The project proposes to repair and rehabilitate the Red Hook Administration Building which was damaged by the 2017 Hurricanes. The project involves site cleanup and repair or replacement of the following: roofs, structural members and components, electrical distribution equipment, electrical devices, light fixtures, air conditioning units, plumbing piping, plumbing fixtures, windows, doors, walls, ceilings, interior finishes, exterior finishes, stormwater cisterns and flooring. The proposed project site is located at Plot No. 10 Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
