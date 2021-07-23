ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Residents Speak Out at Bryan’s First STJ Town Hall Meeting

By Amy H. Roberts
stjohnsource.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and members of his cabinet showed up for a town hall meeting on St. John Wednesday night, residents were ready with a barrage of questions and comments about issues affecting the island. Topics ranged from the condition of the roads, schools, and the library,...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meeting#Economy#Asbestos#Affordable Housing#Ferries#Wapa#Uvi#Covid#St John Administrator#St Johnians#Danish#Colonial
