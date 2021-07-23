Cancel
Houston, TX

Hot spots: Solar energy interest sparks in Clear Lake

By Colleen Ferguson
A greener and potentially money-saving solar energy era has dawned for some Clear Lake homeowners, who will be reimagining their long-term approach to residential energy after forming a solar co-op. Residents of 50 homes in Clear Lake and the surrounding area, including Seabrook, Baytown and La Porte, began forming the co-op in spring 2020 through Solar United Neighbors, a national nonprofit focused on supporting the growth of residential solar energy by informing consumers.

