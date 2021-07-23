Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A New Generation of Farming – and Winemaking – at Taiga Farm in Ironwood

wxpr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1900s, thousands of settlers moved into the Upper Midwest to farm lands that were recently cutover by timber companies. Many challenges and hardships would befall these early farmers, from the short growing season to extracting stumps and rocks from their fields. Most of these early attempts to farm clearcut lands ended in hardship and misery. This is a story of an Ironwood Township farm and vineyard finding success in one of these underused farmsteads.

www.wxpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Infrastructure#Ironwood#Taiga Farm#Vineyard#Uw Madison#Siberian#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Delaware StateLancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Talk Soil Conservation, Climate Change

Blaine Hitchens is a soil health champion, but the Laurel farmer admits there are still some crop decisions he regrets. “I planted green early (last year) and the slugs ate my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said at a July 16 discussion and press event with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss soil conservation practices and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Take A Sustainable Farm Tour

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is excited to invite farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: A State Sustainability Series”. This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices. “Farm Bureau is a unique...
Widener, ARForest City Times-Herald

Farm Family

Today’sTimes-Herald includes a special section saluting this year’s St. Francis County Farm Family, Cottonwood Farms of Widener. The farm is a partnership between brothers Dusty and Rusty Trail and their sons, Will and Ross. The partnership farms about 17,000 acres of corn, soybeans, cotton and milo. The farm’s headquarters is located east of Widener, but the family farms land all over St. Francis County. This special section is made possible by our advertisers.
Cummington, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Cheese making key to new dairy farm’s success in Cummington

CUMMINGTON – Max Breiteneicher started Grace Hill Farm with a simple question in mind: Can one man run a dairy farm?. It turns out the answer is yes — with the partnership of his wife, Amy Breiteneicher, a supportive community, helpful neighbors, and government grants. “We feel so grateful to...
Indiana Statefwbusiness.com

July 30 - New book will spotlight Indiana’s farming heritage

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana farm families who own farms that have been in the same family for 100 years or longer now have an opportunity to tell their proud stories in print. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has announced that its Hoosier Homestead Program is partnering with publisher Acclaim Press to produce a coffee table book that honors agriculture in the state, with special focus on Hoosier Homestead families.
Northampton County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Farm and Fork

Capturing the freshness of food from an array of farms makes a good antidote to burnout or boredom. Coupled with an overnight or weekend getaway, the antidote can become an elixir. I chose Virginia’s agricultural lower Eastern Shore — Northampton County, a three-hour drive from Midlothian — for just such...
Toledo Blade

New salmon farm to be built in Williams County by aquaculture company

PIONEER, Ohio — AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a land-based aquaculture company, announced Thursday Williams County will be the new site of a large-scale farm for the company’s genetically engineered salmon. The company, which uses technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, is in the process of finalizing a design for the estimated...
Agriculturenny360.com

New shop in Canton offers meat fresh from the farm

CANTON — There’s a new meat stand in Canton, offering beef and pork products straight from a local farm. Deb and Dave Smith, the owners of Ponderosa Beef, 3454 Route 68, have had a dairy farm in Morley for years. “About a year ago however,” said Mrs. Smith, “we sold our cows because the price of milk was killing us.”
Ohio Statethevillagereporter.com

Pioneer, Ohio Selected As New Salmon Farm Location, $200 Million Investment

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that it has identified Pioneer, Ohio as the location for its planned large-scale farm for the Company’s proprietary genetically engineered salmon. The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first...
Scituate, RIValley Breeze

Owners of new Scituate farm invite public to get their hands dirty

SCITUATE – Katherine Fotiades of Skydog Farm is opening its fields to guests in an educational six-week series focusing on homesteading, or “chopping wood and carrying water,” as Fotiades describes it. The six-week series, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m., will run Wednesdays through Sept. 8. It will feature...
Mayville, WIWiscnews.com

New summer camp in Mayville brings children to the farm

MAYVILLE – Hands-on agricultural lessons for area youth are taking place at a new farm camp in Mayville. Mayberry Farms, owned by Tim and Danielle Clark, embarked on a pilot program and offered two weeklong sessions of farm camp this July. The first session took place last week and the second session is currently underway, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

New Fine Arts & Antiques Fair at Plum Bottom Farm

Plum Bottom Farm is hosting a new event – its Fine Arts & Antiques Fair – on Sept. 18, 9 am – 6 pm, and Sept. 19, 9 am – 4 pm. Twenty artists will exhibit, sell and demonstrate their fine arts during the antique show and sale in the rustic, historical setting of one of Door County’s most beautiful barns, which will be open to the public for the first time since the prize-winning cows left.
Boerne, TXboerne.tx.us

A Day at the Farm

The Herff Farm is the perfect Texas Hill Country destination for your Saturday! The Farmers Market at the Herff Farm is an open-air farmers market on the historic Herff Farm. You can buy products directly from local growers, ranchers, and crafters on a beautiful historic German farmstead in the Texas Hill Country. Explore their fenced gardens, pollinator meadow, and trails, and see the historic limestone Herff House. They have events and programs throughout the year during the market including Yoga and Barre-Blend outdoor fitness classes, a monthly gardening workshop, Little Explorers outdoor adventures for young children, guided hikes, live music, and more! See their calendar for a full list of programming.
Marlborough, NHKeene Sentinel

Phoenix Farm

After eight years of working at The Meeting School in Rindge, Kate and Ed Kerman decided to buy a farm in Marlborough in 1996 and some of The Meeting School’s students followed them there, where they ran a boarding homeschool for a number of years. In 1997 they started out...
Randolph County, INWOWO News

New Wind Farm Benefits Communities, Major Companies

WINCHESTER, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Houston-based EDP Renewables North America says commercial operations have begun at the Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County. The company says in addition to the surrounding communities, the nearly 200-megawatt wind farm will provide energy for Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). The...
Agriculturecarrollspaper.com

New Mexico rancher ranch farm farmer cattle

(The Center Square) – Some lawmakers in Washington are trying to overhaul how inheritances are taxed, and it could be devastating to New Mexico’s family farms and ranches, association groups say.
Indiana StateRepublic

Hoosier Homestead farms to be featured in new book

A few weeks after the launch of the new “Hoosier Homestead Farms” book project that celebrates historic farming in Indiana, submissions are coming in from across Indiana. More than 5,800 farms have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award — given to any farm in the state that has been owned and operated by the same family for 100, 150 or 200 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy