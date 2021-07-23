A New Generation of Farming – and Winemaking – at Taiga Farm in Ironwood

The Herff Farm is the perfect Texas Hill Country destination for your Saturday! The Farmers Market at the Herff Farm is an open-air farmers market on the historic Herff Farm. You can buy products directly from local growers, ranchers, and crafters on a beautiful historic German farmstead in the Texas Hill Country. Explore their fenced gardens, pollinator meadow, and trails, and see the historic limestone Herff House. They have events and programs throughout the year during the market including Yoga and Barre-Blend outdoor fitness classes, a monthly gardening workshop, Little Explorers outdoor adventures for young children, guided hikes, live music, and more! See their calendar for a full list of programming.