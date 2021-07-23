Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, July 23rd

--Emergency crews responded to a building explosion in Princeton around 12:15pm on Thursday. Helicopter pictures show a two-stall garage standing seemingly untouched, with the building next to it, which appears to be a home, reduced to rubble. Nothing of the structure remains intact. A manager at a nearby Casey's Gas Station said that the blast rocked their building early Thursday afternoon. Family members via social media stated that one person is dead and two others injured but the police department has released no official details. The State Fire Marshal and the Office of Pipeline Safety has been called into investigate the explosion.