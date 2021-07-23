Cancel
Public Safety

Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, July 23rd

By Kelly Byrne
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBRE/WYOU-TV: Two men are injured in a stabbing and shooting. Plus, police are investigating after a body is found in a dumpster in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Public Safety
Louisiana StatePosted by
Fox News

Louisiana groom arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on highway with wife, friend in car

A Louisiana man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on a highway while still wearing his tuxedo. The incident unfolded Saturday evening on the Bonnet Carré Spillway as Devin Jose Jones, his new wife, and a male friend were stuck in traffic caused by a car crash on their way back to Alexandria, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WVUE.
Public SafetyPopculture

Madeleine McCann Disappearance Gets Devastating Twist Related to Accused Prime Suspect

Police investigating the ongoing Madeleine McCann disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had their man and just needed to gather evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
East Stroudsburg, PApahomepage.com

Heavy police presence at East Stroudsburg fast-food restaurant

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is following a developing story in Monroe County. There is heavy police presence around a fast-food restaurant. Police are not saying much at this hour as they wrapped up their investigation at the Wendy’s on North Courtland Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Scranton, PApahomepage.com

Police looking to identify suspects in theft at Scranton supermarket

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects in regards to a theft at Gerrity’s. Police are looking to question two suspects in relation to a theft at Gerrity’s Supermarket, located at 702 South Main Avenue in Scranton, that took place on July 16 around five in the evening.
Wilkes-barre, PApahomepage.com

One injured after shooting on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to Alexander Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired, officers say. Upon arrival, police say that they encountered several people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles. While investigating, they found 12 spent shell casings and two cars struck by gunfire within the area.
Lancaster County, PApahomepage.com

Incident at Spooky Nook causes chaos, 12 injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a scene of confusion and chaos Sunday, at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County stemming from what police say was a fight on the basketball court. According to reports, twelve people were injured as seventh and eighth-graders from across the...
Pennsylvania Statepahomepage.com

Police-involved shooting in East Stroudsburg under investigation

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a road rage incident led to “shots being fired” by police in Monroe county. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Stroud Area Regional Police Officer shot at a man’s vehicle Sunday evening. “It was like a first set of cop...
Lackawanna County, PApahomepage.com

Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, July 19th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Severe weather turns deadly on a golf course when a man is struck by lightning and killed. Plus, a 22-year old is shot and killed in Lackawanna County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
Public Safetyfallsradio.com

Newsletter: Friday, July 23rd 2021

--Emergency crews responded to a building explosion in Princeton around 12:15pm on Thursday. Helicopter pictures show a two-stall garage standing seemingly untouched, with the building next to it, which appears to be a home, reduced to rubble. Nothing of the structure remains intact. A manager at a nearby Casey's Gas Station said that the blast rocked their building early Thursday afternoon. Family members via social media stated that one person is dead and two others injured but the police department has released no official details. The State Fire Marshal and the Office of Pipeline Safety has been called into investigate the explosion.
Lackawanna County, PApahomepage.com

Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, July 27th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A nursing home strike is now on hold at dozens of locations in Pennsylvania. Plus, traffic troubles when a truck hit a railroad bridge in Lackawanna County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

