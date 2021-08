GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Texas and Oklahoma are officially bound for the SEC as of Friday, but according to the Big 12 by-laws, that can't happen until July 1, 2025. However, as Fitz explains, OU and UT fans and media are convinced their new lives in the SEC will start in 2022. Well, they may want to read the Big 12 by-laws, to which both schools are bound. To exit the Big 12 before 2025, the schools will owe $75 million apiece plus other damages. In other words, the Big 12 may soon be in court with more than just ESPN.