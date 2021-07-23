Man on motor scooter struck, killed making turn in Brandon, troopers say

A motor scooter driver died at the scene when he was struck by a car in Brandon on Thursday night. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

BRANDON — A 36-year-old Valrico man died when his motor scooter was struck by a car while he was turning into a store on Brandon Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday in the driveway of the Walmart Supercenter at 1208 East Brandon Blvd., also known as State Road 60.

The scooter, a 2020 Taotao Pony 50, was headed east and turning left when it was hit by a 2013 Toyota Camry headed west, the Highway Patrol said. The victim died at the scene.

The Toyota was driven by a 22-year-old Valrico woman with a 1-year-old boy as a passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts and neither was injured.

It wasn’t clear whether the scooter driver was wearing a helmet.

The Highway Patrol did not release the names of those involved in the crash because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.