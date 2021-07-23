OPD: Child sexual assault suspect arrested, possibility of more victims

Omaha Police suggest there could be more victims after a 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a child.

Authorities responded to a residence for a report of a sexual assault Saturday, June 17.

After arriving, officers spoke with a juvenile victim who said the suspect, Dennis E. Smith, 36, sexually assaulted her near 44th and Dodge St.

Detectives in the Child Victim Sexual Assault unit drafted an arrest warrant.

Joint efforts were made by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Smith was found and taken into custody without incident.

Smith is in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail as a fugitive from justice and is expected to be extradited to Omaha.

Authorities continue to investigate. If you have information regarding this incident, call the Omaha Police Department's Child Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

3 News Now is publishing Smith's mugshot because law enforcement believes there might be other victims.

If you believe your child has been the victim of sexual assault, Project Harmony can assist with questions and concerns. Visit their website here or contact them at 402-595-1326.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .