Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

OPD: Child sexual assault suspect arrested, possibility of more victims

By Danielle Meadows
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JylOX_0b5dCW6z00

Omaha Police suggest there could be more victims after a 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a child.

Authorities responded to a residence for a report of a sexual assault Saturday, June 17.

After arriving, officers spoke with a juvenile victim who said the suspect, Dennis E. Smith, 36, sexually assaulted her near 44th and Dodge St.

Detectives in the Child Victim Sexual Assault unit drafted an arrest warrant.

Joint efforts were made by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Smith was found and taken into custody without incident.

Smith is in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail as a fugitive from justice and is expected to be extradited to Omaha.

Authorities continue to investigate. If you have information regarding this incident, call the Omaha Police Department's Child Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

3 News Now is publishing Smith's mugshot because law enforcement believes there might be other victims.

If you believe your child has been the victim of sexual assault, Project Harmony can assist with questions and concerns. Visit their website here or contact them at 402-595-1326.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Omaha Police Department#Fugitive#Police#Opd#Dodge#Project Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy