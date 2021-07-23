Cancel
Adrian, MI

Gleaner Life's Adrian Arbor aids food pantries, donating more than $900 in groceries

Daily Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADRIAN — Local food pantries continue to require assistance when it comes to keeping their shelves stocked in order to adequately meet public demand. Earlier this spring, members of the Adrian Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society did their part in lending a helping hand to Lenawee County food pantries by kickstarting a $900 project, which allowed them to restock pantry shelves with much-needed goods.

