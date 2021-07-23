Live Nation celebrating 'Return to Live' concerts with $20 tickets
Live Nation is celebrating the return of in-person, live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including ones held in Cleveland.
For a limited time next week, fans will be able to get $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
Venues participating include Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Participating artists represent a range of genres including country, hip-hop, latin, metal, pop and rock.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown in a news release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand-new world.”
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET for a limited time only. Click here to purchase tickets.
Some of the artists participating in Return to Live concerts include:
- 311
- Jason Aldean
- Megadeth
- 3 Doors Down
- Jason Mraz
- NF
- Alanis Morissette
- Jonas Brothers
- Pitbull
- Alice Cooper
- Kings of Leon
- Primus
- Brad Paisley
- KISS
- Rise Against
- Brett Eldredge
- KORN
- Rod Wave
- Brooks & Dunn
- Lady A
- Slipknot
- Brothers Osborne
- Lil Baby
- The Black Crowes
- Coheed and Cambria
- Lindsey Stirling
- The Doobie Brothers
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Trippie Redd
- Hall & Oates
