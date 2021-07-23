Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Live Nation celebrating 'Return to Live' concerts with $20 tickets

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 days ago
Live Nation is celebrating the return of in-person, live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including ones held in Cleveland.

For a limited time next week, fans will be able to get $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

Venues participating include Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Participating artists represent a range of genres including country, hip-hop, latin, metal, pop and rock.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown in a news release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand-new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET for a limited time only. Click here to purchase tickets.

Some of the artists participating in Return to Live concerts include:

  • 311
  • Jason Aldean
  • Megadeth
  • 3 Doors Down
  • Jason Mraz
  • NF
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Pitbull
  • Alice Cooper
  • Kings of Leon
  • Primus
  • Brad Paisley
  • KISS
  • Rise Against
  • Brett Eldredge
  • KORN
  • Rod Wave
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Lady A
  • Slipknot
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Lil Baby
  • The Black Crowes
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Lindsey Stirling
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Trippie Redd
  • Hall & Oates

