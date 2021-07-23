Marvel Unites Five Different Captain Americas for First Time
Marvel recently introduced several new heroes who have taken up the shield and taken to calling themselves Captain America, and now all five will be teaming up for the first time in The United States of Captain America #5. Aaron, Nichelle, Joe, Arielle, and Jeremy are part of the Captains Network, and each issue of the series has introduced a new member of the network, who meet the people that inspired them in the first place at the same time. Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker have all had the chance to meet the new Captain's individually, but now the whole team is assembled in a brand new cover from Leinil Francis Yu, and you can check it out below.comicbook.com
