Marvel Unites Five Different Captain Americas for First Time

Before Joe Johnston’s Captain America: The First Avenger, the heroes of the MCU had been of a certain type. They started out flawed, not quite ready for heroics, and over the course of their films, they learned a lesson and developed into very cool, very manly heroes. In Iron Man, Tony Stark needed to come to terms with the consequences of his past actions. Thor was temporarily banished from his own world and kingdom for being headstrong and too willing to rush into war. Hulk was a rage machine, destroying everything in his path. There’s also the issue of the characters themselves, who all had great callings and purposes in their regular lives. Tony Stark was not only born rich but also gifted with extraordinary intelligence and ability. Thor was born to be a king. Bruce Banner was a genius before he ever became the Hulk. Steve Rogers has no such pedigree.