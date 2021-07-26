FICO scores leave out ‘people on the margins,’ Upstart’s CEO says. Can AI make lending more inclusive — without creating bias of its own?

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 198.3 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.22 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35 million cases and in deaths with 613,228 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. counted more than 100,000 new cases on Friday, according to CDC data, the most since February. The delta variant continues to create spikes in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida, where hospitalizations are worse now than...