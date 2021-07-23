Kimberly-Clark profit slides to miss estimates as sales fall short amid reduced demand for tissue
Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares slid 3.9% in premarket trade Friday, after the consumer goods company missed earnings estimates for the second quarter and lowered its guidance, as higher costs and reduced demand for consumer tissue weighed. The company posted net income of $404 million, or $1.19 a share, in the quarter, down from $681 million, or $1.99 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.47, missing the $1.71 FactSet consensus. Sales edged up 2% to $4.722 billion from $4.612 billion, also below the $4.766 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Mike Hsu said the numbers reflect continued...www.marketwatch.com
