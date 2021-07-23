Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kimberly-Clark profit slides to miss estimates as sales fall short amid reduced demand for tissue

By Ciara Linnane
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares slid 3.9% in premarket trade Friday, after the consumer goods company missed earnings estimates for the second quarter and lowered its guidance, as higher costs and reduced demand for consumer tissue weighed. The company posted net income of $404 million, or $1.19 a share, in the quarter, down from $681 million, or $1.99 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.47, missing the $1.71 FactSet consensus. Sales edged up 2% to $4.722 billion from $4.612 billion, also below the $4.766 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Mike Hsu said the numbers reflect continued...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimberly Clark#North America#Kimberly Clark Corp#Factset#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

ON Semiconductor stock surges after record earnings that beat expectations, upbeat outlook

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. shot up 8.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the chipmaker reported record adjusted profit and revenue that beat expectations and provided an upbeat outlook, citing accelerating demand in the automotive and industrial end markets. Net income was $184.1 million, or 42 cents a share, after a loss of $1.4 billion, or roughly breakeven on a per-share basis, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to a record 63 cents from 12 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 49 cents. Revenue grew 37.6% to $1.67 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.62 billion. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of 68 cents to 80 cents and revenue of $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion, above the FactSet consensus for EPS of 51 cents and revenue of $1.61 billion. Gross margin is expected to improve to 38.8% to 40.9% in the third quarter from 38.3% in the second quarter. The stock has rallied 19.3% year to date through Friday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has run up 20.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

FMS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line improved 36.4% year over year. Revenue Details. Revenues improved 3.7% year over year to $5.20 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Nippon Suisan Kaisha's earnings

On August 4, Nippon Suisan Kaisha will report earnings from Q1. Analysts expect earnings per share of $0.998. Track Nippon Suisan Kaisha stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Nippon Suisan Kaisha will be reporting earnings from the last quarter on August 4. 1 analyst predicts earnings of $0.998...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Ever-Glory stock rockets to pace premarket gainers, Exicure leads most-actives list

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. rocketed 99.1% in active trading early Monday, enough to pace all of the gainers in the premarket session, after the China-based apparel retailer and supply chain solution provider announced a share repurchase program of up to $5 million. Trading volume of 10.9 million shares, which compares with the full-day average of about 755,000 shares, made the stock the second-most active in the premarket. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $2.26, the buyback program, which lasts through the end of the year, could represent 14.9% of the company's market capitalization. The most active stock in the premarket is Exicure Inc.'s , which ran up 36.3% on 16.0 million shares after Ipsen said it will make an upfront cash payment of $20 million to Exicure as part of an exclusive collaboration to research, develop and commercialize potential treatments for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure will also be eligible to receive $1 billion in option exercise fees and milestone payments. The rallies come as futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and up from 6,565 in June, while Nio said early Monday that July deliveries rose 124.5% from a year ago to 7,931 vehicles, after delivering 8,083 EVs in June. XPeng's deliveries in July included 6,054 P7 smart sedans and 1,986 G3 smart compact SUVs, while Nio's July deliveries included 3,669 ES6 5-seater SUVs, 2,560 EC6 five-seater coupes and 1,702 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs. Year to date, XPeng's stock has slipped 5.4% and Nio shares have given up 8.3% through Friday, while shares of U.S.-based EV leader Tesla Inc. have eased 2.6% and the S&P 500 has rallied 17.0%.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Kimberly-Clark's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

The first half of 2021 has been rough for the consumer staples industry. Kimberly-Clark still managed solid growth in a few key geographies. Investors will be watching for signs of a rebound by fiscal Q4. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is in a bind. The consumer products giant, which owns hit global brands...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Bausch Health Companies's Q2 earnings report. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal...
modernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.29 million and the lowest is $182.96 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Weak Q3 EPS Outlook

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.3% year-on-year, to $2.71 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.55 billion. Core sales grew 25.4%. Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 32.6% of net sales. Normalized gross margin was 32.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.2%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.
StocksBenzinga

Why Colgate-Palmolive Is Trading Lower Today

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) are trading lower after the company issued guidance showing expectations of a decline in gross profit margin for FY21. The company announced on a non-GAAP basis, it now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and earnings-per-share growth at the lower end of its mid to high-single-digit range.
Financial ReportsFOXBusiness

Amazon beats on earnings, falls short on sales estimates

Amazon beat investors' expectations on earnings per share but came up short on Wall Street's revenue estimates in its earnings report released following the closing bell on Thursday. The e-commerce and tech giant also lowered its third-quarter outlook. Amazon's second-quarter earnings per share came in at $15.02, beating estimates by...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Amazon misses Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a rare quarterly sales miss on Thursday, amid competition from retailers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp that have ramped up their online businesses over the past year. Amazon’s net sales rose to $113.08 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $88.91...

Comments / 0

Community Policy