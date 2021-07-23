SOPHiA Genetics set to go public at a $1.1 billion valuation

Shares of buy-now pay-later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings Inc. are surging more than 18% in Monday trading after Square Inc. announced its plans to purchase BNPL rival Afterpay Ltd. for a 31% premium in a vote of confidence for the payment trend. The deal is valued at $29 billion. Afterpay and Affirm are among companies offering financial technology that lets consumers split their purchases into installments in a break from the traditional credit-card model of compounding interest. Some BNPL products are interest-free, while others carry simple interest. Affirm's stock "will now include an M&A premium," Bernstein's Harshita Rawat wrote in a note to clients. In her view, the deal announcement translates to a negative read for PayPal Holdings Inc. , which also has expanded into BNPL and is seeing a 0.2% drop in its stock during Monday's session. She saw a positive read through for Marqeta Inc. , which works with both Afterpay and Square on debit-based products, though Marqeta shares are off 0.4% in Monday trading.