Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Airport Can Now Claim This Unique Distinction

By Greg Robertson
travelawaits.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​Pittsburgh International Airport made history this month when it became the first major airport in the world to be powered entirely on its own. Back in 2018, the Allegheny County Airport Authority shared its ambitious goal of living entirely off the resources on its own land. Just 3 years later, the Pennsylvania airport is now responsible for its very own microgrid, an independent electricity source capable of fueling the whole airport.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Airport#Electric Power#Cnx Resources Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

Can America’s Airports Come Back Better?

Rendering by Gensler + HDR in association with luis vidal + architects. A new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport will feature four outdoor terraces. For some U.S. airports, the pandemic pause presented an opportunity to innovate and become models for the future of air travel. As any international traveler knows...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Contour Airlines Announces Service Out Of Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new airline will soon be flying in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport. (Photo Credit: Contour Airlines) Contour Airlines will offer non-stop service to Indianapolis and Milwaukee beginning in October. You can catch a flight six days a week, with tickets starting at $99 each way. The airline’s CEO told KDKA’s Jon Delano that your first checked bag is free, along with snacks and drinks. The airline also uses regional jets, which are designed to give every passenger more legroom. “We’ve reconfigured the aircraft to hold a maximum of 30 passengers,” said CEO Matt Chaifetz. “We’ve done that by respacing the rows on the aircraft to let every row have a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch, which is equivalent to what you get in first class on most domestic flights on other airlines.” Airport Authority officials say Contour will be the 16th airline flying out of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

DEA: $37k seized at Pittsburgh International Airport smelled like pot

Federal prosecutors have moved to forfeit more than $37,000 in cash seized from two men flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport in February, saying the money smelled like marijuana and is indicative of drug trafficking. The U.S. attorney's office said in a civil forfeiture action filed Friday that neither man...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

American Airlines signs new long-term lease for aircraft maintenance base at Pittsburgh International Airport

American Airlines Inc. renewed its new long-term lease with the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which manages Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), for its aircraft maintenance base at the Moon Township airport. The lease for the space of American's maintenance base, which spans 330,000-square-feet across Hangars 3, 4 and 5 at the...
Pittsburgh, PAmarcellusdrilling.com

Pittsburgh Airport Now Generates All Its Power Using Marcellus Gas

Pittsburgh International Airport’s very own microgrid now provides all of the electricity needed to run the airport. It also produces extra electricity it doesn’t use and sells it to the local electric grid (at a profit). Last week the airport flipped the metaphorical switch and began using its own electricity, the vast majority of which is produced by burning natural gas extracted right on airport property.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Closing Rialto Street So Crews Can Repair Steps

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh will be closing Rialto Street on Monday so that crews can do some work on the street’s steps. The road will be closed between Lowrie Street and Route 28 through August 20. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. The southbound lanes will be open after working hours. A detour will be in place, but drivers should expect delays.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Spin scooters creating buzz in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh's new scooter program is creating a lot of buzz around town. "They're super fun," said Devin Lillis. "Definitely an easier way to get around than walking or taking a car." Move PGH launched their Spin scooters on July 9, and there are about 100...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

UPDATE: Runways now open after mechanical problem shuts down airport

TWIN FALLS — A disabled aircraft blocked the main runway Sunday evening and early Monday at the Twin Falls airport. The runway was cleared Monday afternoon and flights resumed operations, according to airport management. A business jet blew out its right main tire upon landing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, airport...
LifestylePosted by
Lite 98.7

New York Airports Will Now Allow Small Amounts of Marijuana on Airplanes

Several new doors are being opened in New York State due to the legalization of recreational marijuana. You can now take your stash with you when you travel on an airplane. The Albany Times Union reports that Transportation Security Administration officials will no longer be looking for marijuana when searching individual passengers or their luggage. The Times Union spoke with a former New York State Police Colonel by the name of Bart Johnson about the discovery of marijuana in the luggage of New York travelers. Johnson told the Times Union, "We don’t seize it. We just look for threats — explosives, knives, guns; we don’t look for illegally possessed narcotics."
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Inaugural nonstops to Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh take flight with Breeze Airways at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT – The Connecticut Airport Authority announce that Bradley International Airport is launching new, nonstop service to Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh with Breeze Airways. These three launches follow the airline’s recent debut at Bradley International Airport and its inaugural nonstop service to Charleston, SC. “We are incredibly honored...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Renters Behind On Rent During Pandemic May Have Access To Millions To Pay Off Debts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The moratorium on rental evictions comes to an end Saturday, and that could put thousands of Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their homes. But as money editor Jon Delano reports, there are millions of federal dollars still unspent and available to help renters. “There is enough money in the emergency rental and utility assistance space right now that eviction should be a last resort,” said Meg Snead, the Pennsylvania acting secretary of the Department of Human Services. Since March, Pennsylvania has allocated $847 million to help renters pay rent if they lost their ability to pay because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy