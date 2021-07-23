Pittsburgh Airport Can Now Claim This Unique Distinction

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new airline will soon be flying in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport. (Photo Credit: Contour Airlines) Contour Airlines will offer non-stop service to Indianapolis and Milwaukee beginning in October. You can catch a flight six days a week, with tickets starting at $99 each way. The airline’s CEO told KDKA’s Jon Delano that your first checked bag is free, along with snacks and drinks. The airline also uses regional jets, which are designed to give every passenger more legroom. “We’ve reconfigured the aircraft to hold a maximum of 30 passengers,” said CEO Matt Chaifetz. “We’ve done that by respacing the rows on the aircraft to let every row have a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch, which is equivalent to what you get in first class on most domestic flights on other airlines.” Airport Authority officials say Contour will be the 16th airline flying out of Pittsburgh.