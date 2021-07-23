Pittsburgh Airport Can Now Claim This Unique Distinction
Pittsburgh International Airport made history this month when it became the first major airport in the world to be powered entirely on its own. Back in 2018, the Allegheny County Airport Authority shared its ambitious goal of living entirely off the resources on its own land. Just 3 years later, the Pennsylvania airport is now responsible for its very own microgrid, an independent electricity source capable of fueling the whole airport.www.travelawaits.com
