Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Missouri, Florida, Texas account for 40% of all COVID-19 cases this week

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVCSU_0b5dA6Z000

WASHINGTON — Amid a rise in infections and hospitalizations from the surging delta variant of COVID-19, the Biden administration is boosting money and other assistance to the hardest-hit areas of the country.

This week, just three states with lower vaccination rates — Missouri, Florida and Texas — accounted for 40 percent of all cases nationwide.  One in five cases occurred in Florida alone.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,346 COVID-19 cases — the first day with more than 3,000 cases since January. The seven-day average of reported cases was 2,211 per day, up 24.7 percent in seven days and 223 percent since June 22.

Positive cases were reported in 113 of 117 local health jurisdictions, the most since Jan. 9.

Federal public health officials on Thursday announced $1.6 billion in money from the pandemic relief package approved earlier this year will be used to increase testing and mitigation in high-risk group settings, like homeless shelters, substance abuse treatment centers and prisons.

Another $100 million will be sent to rural health clinics, to pay for more vaccine education and outreach in communities that generally have seen the slowest vaccine uptake.

As they send more resources, federal health officials emphasized that those spikes in infections and hospitalizations typically are occurring in regions that have the lowest rates of vaccination.

“If you are not vaccinated, please take the delta variant seriously,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a press briefing. “This virus has no incentive to let up, and it remains in search of the next vulnerable person to infect.”

Federal “surge response” teams have been working with governors and local public health officials. They’ve provided technical expertise on genetic sequencing, data analysis, and outbreak response to Missouri, Illinois and Colorado, said Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator.

In North Carolina, FEMA will be deploying mobile vaccination clinics, Zients said.

FEMA and Department of Health and Human Services staffers have been on the ground in Nevada to assist in the COVID-19 response, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra visited on Thursday to check in on the mitigation efforts.

The national vaccination campaign did dramatically curb the virus’ spread by late spring, but vaccinations have stalled across the country, with 68% of U.S. adults having received at least one shot.

There are wide variations regionally, and the number of infections and hospitalizations has begun to rise again as the more contagious delta variant surges. The seven-day average of U.S. cases has gone up 53% compared to the previous seven-day average, according to data from the CDC.

Hospitalizations are up 32%, and deaths have risen 19%. Ninety-seven percent of those cases are occurring among the unvaccinated, according to federal health officials.

But there may be shifting views toward the vaccine in areas of the country that have been most reluctant. In the past week, five states with the highest case rates — Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada — had higher rates of people getting newly vaccinated compared to the national average, Zients said.

While some parts of the country have begun to reconsider or reinstate mandates on wearing face masks amid the surging cases, CDC officials so far are not calling for any changes. The agency’s recommendations say unvaccinated individuals should wear masks, and that those who are vaccinated can do so at their own discretion.

The post Missouri, Florida, Texas account for 40% of all COVID-19 cases this week appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 10

Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

859
Followers
323
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
City
Florida, MO
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
City
Nevada, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#The White House#Hhs#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 10

Community Policy