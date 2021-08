While landlords of some major Greater Washington properties are still seeing less rent, they say the tide is turning for a busier and more profitable fall. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) reported Thursday that rent revenue in its 7,000 units across Greater Washington declined to $41.3 million in the second quarter from $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, contributing to a $7 million net loss. So far in the year, rent revenue is $81.9 million, $7.6 million below the first half of 2020.