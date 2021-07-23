HealthDay Now: Experts Weigh In On Alzheimer's Drug Controversy

In a HealthDay Now interview, Mabel Jong heard from experts with inside knowledge on the FDA's controversial approval of aducanumab.

First up is Dr. G. Caleb Alexander, a professor at Johns Hopkins who served on the FDA advisory committee that nearly unanimously advised against approving Biogen's controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Then, a conversation between Dr. Anton Porsteinsson, a principal investigator for the drug trial, and Dr. Ken Lin, a primary care physician who, like most clinicians surveyed in a new poll, has his concerns and has said he will not prescribe the new drug.