Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Future Olympics Host Cities: Where Are the Next Games?

By Andrew Gastelum
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NwAa_0b5d9VIQ00

Five of the next six Olympic host cities have already been chosen by the International Olympic Committee.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Even though the Tokyo Olympics have only just begun, five of the next six Olympic host cities have already been chosen for future Games.

At the end of the Tokyo closing ceremony, the French flag will be raised alongside Japan's as Paris is slated to host the next Summer Olympics in 2024. Paris will become only the second city, alongside London, to host three Olympics, while also commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the last time it hosted the Games in 1924.

But before Paris, Beijing will make history by becoming the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics with the 2022 Winter Games, capping a string of three straight Olympics in Asia.

Four years later, the Winter Games return to Italy 20 years after the 2006 Turin Olympics. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, a ski town in the Dolomites that hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics, will be the first official two-city bid to host the Games.

In 2028, Los Angeles will end the United States's 32-year Summer Olympic gap and will have the Games for the third time after previously hosting in 1932 and 1984.

While the host of the 2030 Winter Games won't be announced until 2023, the 2032 Summer Olympics was awarded to Brisbane , Australia on Wednesday. Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city by population, is the first city to be selected after running unopposed under the International Olympic Committee's new, streamlined bidding process.

Future Olympic Host Cities

2022 (Winter): Beijing, China

2024 (Summer): Paris, France

2026 (Winter): Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

2028 (Summer): Los Angeles, United States

2030 (Winter):

2032 (Summer): Brisbane, Australia

More Olympics Coverage:

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Future Games#French#Dolomites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Florida StateTODAY.com

Caeleb Dressel’s family join TODAY live from Florida

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s parents, wife and sisters join TODAY live from Universal Orlando in Florida, where they’re cheering him on as he competes in the Tokyo Olympics. “He’s just a fun-loving goofball,” says Dressel’s wife, Meghan. “His energy is infectious.” She also talks about his Lego hobby.July 28, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy