Rutgers hosted dozens of top targets last week, culminating on Saturday and heading off the dead period which arrived Sunday and spans the month of August. Players took tours of Rutgers’ three campuses and football facilities, including the Hale Center, stadium, and practice fields. Some also toured the locker room and had photoshoots. Some worked out for coaches while others who already had did different things. Find out which high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors dropped by and where Rutgers stands in relation to each.