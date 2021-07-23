Cancel
Wausau, WI

‘Route 51’ to cover the farmers market

By Shereen Siewert
 10 days ago
WAUSAU – Nothing says summer quite like fresh produce from the local farmers market. The local food movement has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people traded grocery stores for open-air stalls and personal connections with the people who grow their food. But what can you make with all of those exciting new foods?

At 10 a.m. today, July 23, WPR’s “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Farmers Market of Wausau Vice President JoJo Vang and Chef Christian Czerwonka, whose restaurants in the Stevens Point area are known for spotlighting fresh, seasonal food. Tune in to enjoy a lively conversation about making the most of summer’s bountiful crops.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

