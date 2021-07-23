Cancel
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Long stretch of dog days of summer ahead

By Ronelle Williams
KSN.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smoke from wildfires continues to filter into the sunflower state today but should not be as significant farther west. Air quality in the area is currently in the “Good” to “Moderate” categories. Hazy mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze will heat us up into the 90s with a...

